Napoli Name Boniface As One Of Osimhen’s Potential Replacement

The reigning Italian Serie A champions, Napoli, have reportedly increased their search for a player to replace Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, whose future at the club is currently uncertain.

Victor Osimhen recently extended his contract with Napoli until 2026 with a reported €130 million release clause. Despite that, he has continued to be linked to a move outside Italy in the coming summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old Nigerian striker, who recently revealed to CBS Sports that he dreams of playing in the Premier League, gained the world’s attention when he scored 26 league goals to help Napoli win the Scudetto in the 2022-2023 season.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Chelsea are one of the teams most interested in the Super Eagles attacker, and the Blues are prepared to activate his €130 million release clause next summer.

According to additional Italian sources, Osimhen has decided to depart the Partenopei at the end of the current season, which has led the team to compile a shortlist of five strikers to take his place.

One of the strikers on the list is Victor Boniface, a fellow countryman playing quite well for Bayer Leverkusen in Germany.

Story continues below advertisement

Along with Boniface, other players named to replace the Nigerian forward at the reigning Serie A champions include Jonathan David (Lille), Joshua Zirkzee (Bologna), Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord), and Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig), according to TMW.