We Are Not A Political Party – CAN Declares In Kaduna

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) is a religious entity and would not and should not be affiliated with any political party, Reverend John Joseph Hayab, declared yesterday in Kaduna State.

Naija News understands that the outgoing Kaduna CAN chairman made the statement during the weekend at the handover of leadership to the new state chairman, Rev. Caleb Ma’aji, of the TEKAN/ECWA bloc.

In his remark at the event, Hayab said, “CAN is a religious body for Christians and not a political party, so whether you are in power or not, you are still a Christian. We will, therefore, continue to render our support for the success of the association.”

Hayab expressed his satisfaction with the seamless and harmonious execution of the election.

He acknowledged that according to the constitution, the newly appointed chairman, Rev. Ma’aji, will hold office for a duration of five years.

The cleric also conveyed his willingness to offer guidance whenever it may be required.

In response, the newly appointed chairman, Ma’aji praised the leadership of his group for their trust and confidence in him.

A week ago, a revealing new book on former President Muhammadu Buhari brought to light the intense campaigns and prayers by prominent pastors aimed at his defeat in the 2015 election.

Authored by Buhari’s former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the book delves into the concerted efforts by these religious leaders to oppose Buhari, both during the elections and after his assumption of office.

According to Adesina, the book details the extensive hate campaigns and hostile rhetoric directed against Buhari and his government, tracing its origins back to the period when he first expressed his intention to run for the presidency.

The narrative highlights how these pastors not only campaigned for Buhari’s electoral loss but also continued their opposition through prayers against his administration post-election, Naija News reports.

The book also sheds light on the role of former President Goodluck Jonathan in catalyzing this wave of church mobilization against Buhari.

Jonathan, in his bid to secure a victory over Buhari, reportedly made numerous visits and speeches in churches ahead of the 2015 election.

Adesina stated, “Before the 2015 presidential poll, the then President Jonathan went church-hopping. He visited most major congregations, secretly campaigning for votes and generating hatred for the APC candidate. In fact, there is one Pastor Emmanuel who recorded a widely circulated audio tape, describing the APC as a Muslim/Jihadist party, and its candidate a precursor of the anti-Christ. Horrendous!

“Buhari still won the election, but a disgruntled army had been mobilised against him. Another mass of Armageddon. Prejudiced preachers and congregations with scant knowledge of the word of God. They just follow their leaders unquestioningly, not like the Bereans Christians as mentioned in the Acts of the Apostles in Chapter 17.

“A good number of preachers displayed blatant hostility against the Buhari government. Even when they went prophetic, and hit the crossbar, they still continued to parade themselves as somebody, instead of suiting in sackcloth and ashes.”