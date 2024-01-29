Osun Prince Arrested After Hunter Kills Us-based PDP Chieftain

The Osun State Police Command has announced the arrest of Prince Eniola Oyeyode, the son of Ogiyan of Ejigbo, Oba Oyeyode Oyesosin over the killing of US-based Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Richard Idowu Adeoriokin.

Naija News earlier reported that Adeoriokin was shot by a local hunter at Prince Eniola’s residence in Ejigbo town after attending the 50th Coronation Anniversary of the monarch and was rushed to a private hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Speaking on the unfortunate incident, SP Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed the arrest said Prince Oyeyode instructed one of his civilian guards, Hammed Abdul Jelili, to shoot his double barrel to see if it was working properly.

However, the guard shot directly at the victim, causing his death.

The statement read, “The Osun State police is using this medium to inform the general public that the Command is aware of the incident of shooting that occurred at Ejigbo which led to the death of one Dr. Richard AdeoriOkin.

“The incident occurred on 27/1/2024 at about 9:48 pm after the 50th Coronation Anniversary of the Ogiyan of Ejigbo, Oba Oyeyode Oyesosin where one Prince Eniola Oyeyode ‘m’ of Ejigbo Instructed one of his civilian guards named Hammed Abdul Jelili ‘m’ of Ejigbo to fire his double barrel gun into the air to confirm if the gun is in good condition or not, but instead shot directly at the victim and he was rushed to a hospital but confirmed dead by the doctor.

“Meanwhile, the prince Eniola Oyeyode who gave the order to his civilian guard to fire gun have been arrested and detained.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Bzigu Dali Kwazhi, mni, therefore appeals to members of the public especially the residents of Ejigbo to remain calm as discreet investigation has commenced immediately.”