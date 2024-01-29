Hunter Kills US-based PDP Chieftain In Osun

A hunter has killed a United State-based Osun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Richard Idowu in his hometown in Ejigbo.

The unfortunate incident occured on Saturday evening.

Naija News understands that the PDP chieftain who is based in America had visited his hometown to attend the 50th coronation anniversary of the town’s traditional ruler.

He and some other prominent sons of the ancient town went to a meeting in a part of the town after the coronation event.

As they were about leaving the venue of the meeting, the hunters in the building were said to be shooting sporadically in celebration mood when one of them accidentally shot the party chieftain.

It was gathered that one of the security operatives attached to the deceased shot the hunter on the spot.

A special assistant to the deceased, Afeez Lawal, who confirmed the incident to Vanguard said Idoeu died after loosing much blood, as he did not get adequate attention.

He said: “When we returned from the event where the governor was conferred with chieftaincy title, we headed to Ejigbo for the 50th coronation anniversary of the Ogiyan of Ejigbo.

“Immediately, after we left the party, we were almost set to go back to Osogbo, the king’s son, Oyeyode Oyesosin said we should go to his house on Inisha Road, that they wanted to do brief meeting, so those that followed him home are Asalu, Timothy and himself.

“When he wanted to bid them farewell, the king’s son ordered the local hunters to fire gun in the air, unfortunately, one of the hunters’ gun was facing down, instead of him to fire to the sky, he fired the bullet downward, the bullet hit him (Idowu) on his leg, he fell, before we could rushed him to the hospital.

“He gave up the ghost at the Baptist Hospital in Ejigbo. It happened around 8:30p.m.”

Meanwhile, when journalists visited the Divisional Police Headquarters in Ejigbo, yesterday, the suspect, who was detained had been moved by the Prompt Response Unit of the police to the state Police Command Headquarters in Osogbo.

This came as the state government called for calm over the incident, saying police have commenced investigation into the matter.

Addressing journalists after a condolence visit to the Ogiyan of Ejigbo on behalf of Governor Ademola Adeleke, Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, urged the people to remain calm as police would get to the root of the incident.

He said: “The governor is assuring the family of the deceased person that thorough investigation will be conducted with a view to ensuring that his demise is not in vain.

“The police team headed by the Deputy Commissioner of police has taken over the investigation and will make their report public once it is concluded.”