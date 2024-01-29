Ebonyi: Council Chairmen Who Work Hard For Bye-Election Victory Will Get Second Term – APC Chair, Emegha

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ebonyi State Chapter, Stanley Okoro Emegha, has announced that local government chairmen who excel in the upcoming Ebonyi South Senatorial Zone bye-election will receive second-term tickets.

Emegha disclosed this information in a statement released and distributed to journalists in Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State.

He stressed that the chairmen of the council areas must demonstrate convincing performance to ensure the victory of the party’s senatorial candidate, Anthony Okorie Ani.

Emegha’s statement came in response to reports attributing to him a statement where he purportedly claimed that no council chairmen would be re-elected for a second term in office.

The statement reads in part: “I stated categorically clear that any chairman who did not win convincingly the Ebonyi South Senatorial District bye-election with about 85 to 95% of the ballot cast will not be given ticket to participate in the forthcoming local government area poll.

“The same charge was extended to other government functionaries so that the party could secure the people’s mandate and cruise to victory at the end of the day.

“Actually, they were all persuaded to do the needful but with a clause to comply strictly with the rules guiding the game.”

Nevertheless, he urged citizens and party members to dismiss any circulating information within the state suggesting that chairmen of the council areas would not be re-elected for a second term.

“I want the people of Ebonyi State, as a matter of good conscience and public good, to totally disregard it,” he added.