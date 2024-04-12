Aiyedatiwa Under Fire As APC Leaders Accuse Him Of Producing Fake Membership Slips

Advertisement

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has raised significant concern, alleging that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has begun producing fake party membership registers and cards ahead of the primary.

The Ondo APC leaders, through the Ondo Vanguards for Good Governance, have alleged that Governor Aiyedatiwa may be planning to interfere with the party primary scheduled for April 20th.

They asserted that fake APC membership slips had been produced for distribution to individuals who were not affiliated with the party.

Speaking in Akure, the Coordinator of the group, Evangelist Tade Ojo, expressed that Aiyedatiwa’s supporters’ determination to either manipulate the primary election or undermine its credibility stemmed from their anticipation of an impending defeat.

According to Ojo, “We use this opportunity to call on the national leadership of the APC and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, not to allow Aiyedatiwa and his collaborating Desperados disrupt the APC primary Ondo state.

“We also call on the leaders of our great party to prevail on the governor and the gang of his red beret not to hurt the chances of the APC in the forthcoming primary election of the party, and the general election in November, as well as the desire of the good people of Ondo State for a new lease of life, through purposeful leadership and good governance.

“Ondo State is larger than all of us, including governor Ayedatiwa. We are convinced that they are prepared to spill the milk if they cannot have it.”

Ojo emphasized that the leaders chose to expose what he characterized as disruptive behaviours because it would be unwise to presume that the fake documents being manufactured could be successfully presented to the national committee responsible for overseeing the primary election.

However, according to the spokesperson for the Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organization Foot Soldiers (LACO-FS), Kayode Fasua, the allegations were baseless and originated from anonymous individuals financed by “jittery aspirants.”

Fasua said, “The primary election is an internal affair of the APC, and the party leadership is independent of government. Before the party, all aspirants, including the governor, are equal in treatment; regarding campaigns and the internal electoral process.

“Therefore, Governor Aiyedatiwa or his supporters are far removed from this lie of printing fake membership cards, as alleged by jittery aspirants hiding behind fingers.”

He also dismissed claims of the governor being involved in acts of violence or vandalism, citing the absence of police complaints or arrests.

Fasua advised the accusers to relax and suggested that Governor Aiyedatiwa’s hard work has surpassed their efforts.