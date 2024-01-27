Power Minister, Adelabu Explains Why Electricity Supply Reduced Nationwide

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has explained the reason for the reduction in electricity supply nationwide.

Naija News reports that the media aide to the minister, Bolaji Tunji, in a statement on Friday, blamed gas constraints on thermal generating companies for the drop in power supply nationwide.

He said the federal government is working to ensure outstanding payments are made to power generation companies to resolve the declining electricity supply.

The statement read, “This is mainly due to a decreased gas supply to generation companies.

“This situation has led to a lower level of energy supplied to load centres, affecting the electricity supply to distribution companies.

“This will also enable distribution companies to supply more electricity to Nigerians.

“We acknowledge the unsustainable situation and expect a turnaround immediately.”

Meanwhile, Adebayo Adelabu, has clarified that the purchase of transformers, electricity poles, power cables, and related infrastructure falls under the purview of power distribution companies (DISCOs), not individual power consumers.

This statement was made during his recent inspection and assessment tour of electricity installations and facilities in Ibadan, Oyo State.

During the tour, which included a meeting with the management of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, Minister Adelabu expressed his commitment to ending the current trend where consumers are burdened with the cost of these utilities.

He vowed to take action to relieve consumers of these responsibilities, which rightfully belong to the DISCOs.

Furthermore, the Minister addressed the widespread complaints regarding the metering system in the power sector.

He acknowledged the dissatisfaction among consumers with the estimated billing system and promised to resolve this issue.