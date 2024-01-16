It Is Illegal For Communities To Pay For Transformers, Cables, Poles – Adelabu

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has clarified that the purchase of transformers, electricity poles, power cables, and related infrastructure falls under the purview of power distribution companies (DISCOs), not individual power consumers.

This statement was made during his recent inspection and assessment tour of electricity installations and facilities in Ibadan, Oyo State.

During the tour, which included a meeting with the management of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, Minister Adelabu expressed his commitment to ending the current trend where consumers are burdened with the cost of these utilities.

He vowed to take action to relieve consumers of these responsibilities, which rightfully belong to the DISCOs.

Furthermore, the Minister addressed the widespread complaints regarding the metering system in the power sector.

He acknowledged the dissatisfaction among consumers with the estimated billing system and promised to resolve this issue.

His plan includes the cancellation of estimated billings, a move that could potentially transform the billing system in the power sector.

He said, “It is the responsibility of the distribution companies to provide transformers, cables, and poles to communities so that power supply can improve.

“A situation where communities buy transformers, cables, and poles must stop. I know that you have these centres but how effective are they to ensure that customer complaints are attended to?

“As a minister, I don’t want to hear news of communities being asked to purchase electric transformers, cables, and poles. If the consumers are paying for the electricity, then it is the responsibility of the distribution companies to provide these items.

“There must be improvement in power supply. That is what the government planned to do. People should not pay for darkness. When people have a 24-hour power supply, they can pay double for electricity because you have saved them the money to power generators.

Story continues below advertisement

“We don’t want to hear the news of communities buying transformers, cables and poles for themselves again. The federal government frowns at it. You see what we have done in Kaduna. Service to our people is paramount. It is the responsibility that Mr. President has placed on us. You are not number one, two or three, you are struggling to be number four on the rating.”