Victor Osimhen Insists He Is Not Under Pressure At 2023 AFCON

Super Eagles of Nigeria’s talisman, Victor Osimhen has stressed that his priority is to win the 2023 AFCON with the team and not chase personal glory.

Victor Osimhen who is seen as one of the best strikers in the world has been struggling to score goals in the 2023 AFCON.

The 25-year-old Napoli striker has managed to score just a goal in three group stage games which is below the enormous expectation attached to the football star.

Due to how hard he has been finding it to score goals, most football pundits, including former Nigeria international Segun Odegbami, argued that the reigning African player of the year is under pressure to perform.

But in an interview with a Nigerian journalist, Ibukun Aluko, Osimhen made it clear that he is not under pressure to perform at the 2023 AFCON.

“I don’t feel any pressure at all, I do not care about this title (African Player of The Year) anymore. I have won it, it’s in the past,” Osimhen said.

“I think the most important thing is to do well with the team, to make sure the team does well as well as win the AFCON.”

He added, “For me, I don’t really care about my individual performance, I can be on the bench and the other players are getting the job done, so, the most important thing is to win and try to win the AFCON with this group. So, I’m ready to help the team.”

Victor Osimhen is expected to put on his goalscoring boots when the Super Eagles take on Cameroon in the 2023 AFCON round of 16 which will take place at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan. The match will kick off at 9 p.m. on Saturday, January 27.