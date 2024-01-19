William Troost-Ekong Reveals Why He Took Nigeria’s Penalty Instead Of Osimhen

Super Eagles of Nigeria vice-captain, William Troost-Ekong, has revealed that it was the team’s talismanic striker that permitted him to take the match-winning penalty kick against Ivory Coast.

On Thursday, January 18, the Super Eagles of Nigeria took on the hosts of the 2023 AFCON in a must-win Group A tie.

During the game, Victor Osimhen who is the designated penalty taker of the team was fouled in the Ivorians’ penalty box and the referee awarded a penalty to Nigeria after a VAR intervention.

To the surprise of many, Troost-Ekong who converted a spot-kick against Ghana during the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers stepped up and converted the spot-kick in place of Osimhen.

In an interview with the BBC, Troost-Ekong, 30, who currently plays as a center-back for Super League Greece club PAOK, said it was Osimhen who permitted him to take the kick.

“Victor is our first choice he said he wanted me to take it,” Troost-Ekong, said. “Of course, I couldn’t say no.

“We practice penalties and I took one against Ghana. Maybe it was the moment of the game [but] I was feeling good.

“I would also have been happy for him to take it but I’m sure he’s going to score many more goals for us.”

In his response, Victor Osimhen who has scored just a goal in his two appearances in the 2023 AFCON said it doesn’t matter who scores as far as the team wins.

“For me, I don’t mind. I can take it and if I score or I miss, it is part of the game,” the Napoli striker said.

“But of course he took it and he scored it, and it shows great leadership. The team winning is the most important thing.”