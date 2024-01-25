‘You’re Stupid, Go Back’ – Former Governor Fayose’s Brother, Isaac Confronts ‘Minister’ In Abuja

Isaac Fayose, the brother of the former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, got involved in a shouting match with a person presumed to be a Nigerian minister whose identity was not disclosed.

Naija News reports that Isaac shared a video of the incident via his Instagram page on Wednesday night.

In the video, Ayo Fayose’s brother was heard shouting at the occupier of the vehicle for driving against the traffic in Maitama, Abuja, stressing that being a minister or governor does not mean he is above the law.

Captioning the video, Isaac noted that the person adhered and took the appropriate route.

He wrote: “I had to stop a minister today for passing one way in Maitama Abuja …. No one is above the law…. Thank you, Mr Minister, for respecting yourself.”

In another news, the Nigerian Army has announced the arrest of a soldier who criticized Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state in a viral video.

Naija News reports that this was made known by the Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja.

Recall that on January 2nd, Sanwo-Olu had ordered the arrest of a soldier and some commercial motorcyclists (Okada riders) for driving against the traffic on the Lagos-Badagry expressway.

A soldier later criticized the governor in a video for ordering the arrest of his colleague and three other motorcycle riders for riding against the flow of traffic on the Lagos-Badagry expressway.

The unidentified soldier criticized Sanwo-Olu for labeling a soldier “useless” in front of “bastard civilians.”

Speaking on Tuesday, the Chief of Army Staff stated that the conduct of the soldier caught driving against traffic does not represent the entire Nigerian Army.

He further disclosed that many viral videos showing soldiers criticizing the Lagos state governor were fake, clarifying that only one authentic video was investigated, and the unidentified soldier involved had been apprehended.