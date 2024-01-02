Video: Gov. Sanwo-Olu Angrily Arrests Soldier For Plying One-way On Lagos Road

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday, ordered and supervised the arrest of some Okada riders plying one-way along Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

Naija News reports the Governor was on his way to an event when his convoy ran into the lawless okada riders who were driving against traffic and he ordered his security details to arrest them.

While several of them left their motorcycles and passengers upon sighting the convoy of Governor Sanwo-Olu, one of the offenders – a lance corporal in the Army, was arrested with his bike.

During the arrest, the soldier was heard telling the Governor he is an officer, but Sanwo-Olu in his reply, said that is the more reason for him to be arrested.

Thank You For Not Being Like Other Governors Who Seal Up Assembly Complex Or Remove Roofs – Obasa Thanks Sanwo-Olu

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, recently appreciated the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for supporting the state lawmakers in the discharge of their duties.

According to the Speaker, Sanwo-Olu is not like other governors who seal up the Assembly complex or who remove the roofs of Assembly buildings.

Obasa stated this in Abuja when Governor Sanwo-Olu visited the state lawmakers during their budget retreat.

The Speaker described the Governor as a leader, brother and performer and appreciated him for his support for the legislators.

Obasa promised that work will be expedited on the 2024 Lagos budget and it’s going to be a new year gift to the Governor and the people of the state.