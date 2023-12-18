Thank You For Not Being Like Other Governors Who Seal Up Assembly Complex Or Remove Roofs – Obasa Thanks Sanwo-Olu

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa has appreciated the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for supporting the state lawmakers in the discharge of their duties.

According to the Speaker, Sanwo-Olu is not like other governors who seal up the Assembly complex or who remove the roofs of Assembly buildings.

Obasa stated this in Abuja when Governor Sanwo-Olu visited the state lawmakers during their budget retreat.

The Speaker described the Governor as a leader, brother and performer and appreciated him for his support for the legislators.

Obasa promised that work will be expedited on the 2024 Lagos budget and it’s going to be a new year gift to the Governor and the people of the state.

According to the Speaker, “He (Sanwo-Olu) has always answered our calls at every point in time. Thank you for coming to check on us and for everything you have been doing.

“We also thank you for not being like other governors who seal up the Assembly complex or who remove roofs of Assembly buildings. That is why Lagos is great and the Lagos State House of Assembly is above the common standards of excellence.

Story continues below advertisement



“We are working on the 2024 budget and that is why we are here. I want to assure you that we will do our best to return the approved budget to you as soon as possible. It is going to be a New Year present to you and the people of Lagos.”