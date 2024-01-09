Army Arrests Soldier Who Lambasted Gov Sanwo-Olu In Viral Video

The Nigerian Army has announced the arrest of a soldier who criticized Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state in a viral video.

Naija News reports that this was made known by the Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja.

Recall that on January 2nd, Sanwo-Olu had ordered the arrest of a soldier and some commercial motorcyclists (Okada riders) for driving against the traffic on the Lagos-Badagry expressway.

A soldier later criticized the governor in a video for ordering the arrest of his colleague and three other motorcycle riders for riding against the flow of traffic on the Lagos-Badagry expressway.

The unidentified soldier criticized Sanwo-Olu for labeling a soldier “useless” in front of “bastard civilians.”

Speaking on Tuesday, the Chief of Army Staff stated that the conduct of the soldier caught driving against traffic does not represent the entire Nigerian Army.

He further disclosed that many viral videos showing soldiers criticizing the Lagos state governor were fake, clarifying that only one authentic video was investigated, and the unidentified soldier involved had been apprehended.

According to him, the Army has taken steps to instruct soldiers on how to behave in the different localities they are deployed.