‘Your Private Visit Shows Lack Of Empathy – Kenneth Okonkwo Knocks Tinubu

Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo, has criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his private visit to Paris, France.

Naija News reported that the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed on Wednesday that Tinubu would be going on a private visit.

President Tinubu will return to the country in the first week of February, 2024.

Reacting via a post shared on X, Kenneth berated the presidential media aides for poor communication skills and not being honest.

He said Tinubu’s media aides should have been open regarding his health, insinuating that the president had gone for a medical check-up.

The Nollywood actor cum politician added that President Tinubu’s visit at a time the country is burning shows a lack of empathy.

He said, “The President and his information managers are not helping themselves. Why not tell Nigerians that he’s sick and has gone for a medical check up, and everyone will bear with a sick person.

“Painting him as a President who embarks on a private visit when his country is burning is painting him as a President who is incompetent and lacks empathy. You can never get it wrong with being honest. Any President that is misinformable is unknowledgeable. Simply put, he is incompetent and lacks capacity.”