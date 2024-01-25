Video: Dino Melaye Reacts As Nigerians Pray For Faulty Transformer

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the Kogi State 2023 election, Dino Melaye, has expressed displeasure over a video of some Nigerians praying for a faulty transformer.

Naija News reports that the video shared via X, captured some people holding a prayer session where the transformer is situated.

Reacting, the former senator representing Kogi West at the National Assembly asserted that Africans are sick.

Melaye questioned why people would pray for a faulty transformer, adding that the country has significant problems.

He wrote, “We are sick in Africa. How can people be praying for a spoilt transformer? Watch this video and know that we have major problems.”

Meanwhile, Dino Melaye recently stirred reactions on social media when he described former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, as the real president.

Taking to his account on the X platform, Melaye shared a picture of himself, Atiku, who contested the 2023 election as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and some other individuals eating at a restaurant.

According to him, Atiku took them out to an exclusive restaurant.

The former lawmaker also shared a picture of them at the restaurant without revealing the location.