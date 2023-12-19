Dino Melaye Stirs Reactions Online As He Describes Atiku As Real President (Photo)

Former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye stirred reactions on social media on Tuesday when he described former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar as the real president.

Taking to his account on the X platform, Melaye shared a picture of himself, Atiku, who contested the 2023 election as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and some other individuals eating at a restaurant.

According to him, Atiku took them out to an exclusive restaurant.

“The real president, Atiku Abubakar, took us out to the exclusive Cipriani restaurant. Thank you, Daddy.” he wrote.

The former lawmaker also shared a picture of them at the restaurant without revealing the location.

The post however generated mixed reactions on social media as some netizens questioned his description of the PDP candidate as president while others mocked Atiku for allegedly returning to Dubai after losing the 2023 election in Nigeria.

Melaye himself was also mocked for losing the 2023 Kogi State governorship election which he contested on the platform of the PDP.

Below are some reactions culled by Naija News.

@ChukwunyeluOrji: PDP river state is in shambles and Baba is having lunch in dubai😀😃😄 then stroll in every 4 years to contest and lose then ask why 😀😃 now could be a good time to suppprt sim fubara and get back rivers state but ok.

@MHAyarAllah: You’re not even ashamed talking as if you’re on a date…Kogi and Nigeria dodged a bullet.

@ajindeh: Atiku has finally retired back home to Dubai 😂

@8_adekunle: Una sha dey help this man spend his money.

@sheu922: Real president In Dubai alongside comedian Dino of Kogi.

@oloman4real: Oga Dino, enjoy yourself sir, with your president.

@MosesOkoriko: I don’t really understand you people kind of opposition,i guess it’s high time we forget PDP as a political party.

@cloud9ineway: For Nigeria everybody get him own president …is ok …

@jugzyyt: Atiku back to base 🤣🤣😂 Until 2027 🤣🤣🤣

@Philipstyrone1: Which one is the real president again? Na u mk am president?

@JimohTajudeenO3: Real President indeed! Infact that is the main function of the real President. Continue………..

@TJLoyo: Association of losers…..keep eating and see you guys in 2027. PBAT will still beat you then. Thank you

@Ibrahim58110051: President of what I don’t understand

@MualiyMahmuud: You are right dino, The real president of pdp

@GwantoAmos: White Lions chased you out of Kogi, so the real president of Dubai is your solace

@bukme_arb: A serious leader will not be jollofing around when a governor of his party is about to be removed. Come 2026, Atiku will arrive again and want to be president, no plan, no strategy just noise making and wants to win election.