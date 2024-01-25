Union Berlin Coach Nenad Bjelica Banned For Punching Bayern’s Leroy Sane

Football authorities in Germany have suspended Nenad Bjelica, the manager of Bundesliga club, Union Berlin for punching Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane.

Nenad Bjelica is not expected anywhere close to the touchline for at least three matches due to the misconduct.

Bjelica found himself in this situation when Sane tried to wrest the ball from him during Union Berlin’s 1-0 defeat in the hands of Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

In the 74th minute of the match, Nenad Bjelica was caught on camera raising two fists in front of Sane’s face as he dragged the ball with the player.

The referee had to intervene by issuing the manager a straight red card and showing Sane a yellow card for his involvement in the fight.

A statement from the German Football Association described the coach’s involvement in the fight as “unsporting behaviour”.

Aside from being banned from football for three games due to the fight, the 52-year-old Croatian tactician has been mandated to pay 25,000 euros to the football body as a fine.

As it stands, Nenad Bjelica, who Union Berlin appointed in November 2023, will not be on the touchline when the club plays Darmstadt, RB Leipzig, and Mainz in the German Bundesliga.

Union, who finished fourth in the previous season, are currently in 15th place, just three points above the relegation play-off spot.

As for second-placed Bayern Munich, they are currently four points behind the league leaders Bayer Leverkusen after their 1-0 win on Wednesday.

Note that this is the second time in two seasons that a football personality had to be punished for punching Sane. The first culprit was Sadio Mane who allegedly punched the German player during a confrontation in the dressing room while he was still signed with Bayern Munich.

The aftermath of the incident influenced Mane’s decision to leave Bayern Munich for Saudi Pro League club, Al Nassr last summer.