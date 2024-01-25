Transfer Update On Kimmich, Martial, Greenwood, Trippier, Lukaku, Onana, Others

Manchester United are not expected to sign a replacement for 28-year-old French attacker, Anthony Martial, who just underwent groin surgery and is expected to be sidelined for 10 weeks, according to the Mail.

Manchester United’s hopes of selling Martial during the January transfer window have been dashed by his injury, according to the Times.

Bild said that Liverpool and Manchester City are fighting for the signature of Joshua Kimmich, a 28-year-old German midfielder currently playing for Bayern Munich.

This summer, Manchester United intends to sell players to recover £100 million. The first player on this list is 22-year-old English forward Mason Greenwood, who is now on loan at Getafe, according to i Sports.

ESPN reported that Bayern Munich have dropped their push to sign 33-year-old right-back Kieran Trippier of Newcastle United and England.

Newcastle United’s Miguel Almiron, a 29-year-old Paraguay international, who is a target of Al-Shabab of the Saudi Pro League, has told the Magpies that he has no plans to leave the club, according to the Mail.

Chelsea are interested in Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran, a 20-year-old Colombian striker who has also been linked to West Ham, according to the Telegraph.

Chelsea placed a £38 million asking price on Romelu Lukaku, a 30-year-old Belgian striker currently on loan at Roma in Italy, Calculomercato reported.

A deal of £2.6 million has been agreed upon between Brentford and a Swedish club, Elfsborg, for the 22-year-old Icelandic goalkeeper Hakon Valdimarsson, the Athletic claimed.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Ben Godfrey, a 26-year-old English defender for Everton, is attracting interest from Serie A club Genoa.

Newcastle are reportedly interested in purchasing 22-year-old midfielder Amadou Onana from Everton for £60 million this month, Football Transfers claimed.

English midfielder Ben Sheaf, 25, of Coventry City, has caught the attention of Luton Town, according to TeamTalk.

This summer, Martin Dubravka, a 35-year-old goalkeeper from Slovakia, is contemplating his future with Newcastle, i Sports claimed.