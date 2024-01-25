Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 25th January, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 25th January 2024.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has debunked reports that plans are underway to move the Federal Capital Territory to Lagos State.

Naija News reports that Onanuga, in a statement via X on Wednesday, described those peddling the reports as dishonest, ethnic and regional champions, attempting to draw attention to themselves.

He noted that the rumour had made rounds during the presidential campaign in 2023 to stop Tinubu’s presidency, but it was trashed.

According to Onanuga, Abuja, as the FCT is backed by law and has come to stay, adding the movement of FAAN, a department of the Aviation Ministry, to Lagos does not amount to moving the FCT to Lagos.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, has projected a fall in the pump price of petrol in Nigeria.

The CBN boss, who spoke on Wednesday in Lagos during the launch of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) 2024 Macroeconomic Outlook Report, based the projection on the coming onboard of refineries in the country.

Naija News reports that while Dangote Refinery has already commenced production, the Port Harcourt Refinery is expected to begin production soon as well.

On the basis of these, Cardoso said the expected stabilisation or reduction in fuel costs is poised to have far-reaching implications across various sectors, contributing significantly to overall economic efficiency and resilience.

President Bola Tinubu has said that Nigerian youths are talented and eager to compete globally.

He stated this on Wednesday during a courtesy visit from the Chief Executive Officer of Mastercard Foundation, Reeta Roy.

The president noted that his administration will strongly support public-private partnerships aimed at creating dignified work and employment opportunities for the youths.

“God has blessed Nigeria with a vibrant youth population, ready to learn, and capable of competing in the global economy of the 21st century. Leadership is what is necessary,” Tinubu said.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the president commended Mastercard Foundation’s initiative which plans to create 10 million jobs for young people in Nigeria,

He maintained that the programme aligns with his Renewed Hope Agenda for economic development and job creation.

A significant portion of government revenue is reportedly still held in un-remitted commercial bank vaults, according to the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMFAC).

Naija News reports that the commission also voiced worry about revenue-generating agencies’ failure to remit funds to the government, to the point where a sizable portion of funds has been held in reserve in banks.

Voicing this concern while receiving the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Bashir Adeniyi, on Wednesday in Abuja, the Chairman, RMFAC, Mohammed Shehu, lamented that the abuse of procedure that results in loss of revenue, including evasion of payment of levies, duties and other related revenue, has created room for a lot of funds to be trapped with the stakeholders, especially the commercial banks.

The RMAFC is a federal government organization in charge of mobilising and dispersing revenue to Nigeria’s three tiers of government.

The commission also oversees the fiscal operations of the federal, state, and local governments to ensure that they comply with the law.

The commission had collected nearly N500 billion in unremitted revenue for the federation from government-owned organizations.

Shehu further assured that the commission is prepared to take on the duty of carrying out its duties in accordance with the current presidential direction to prevent income leakages, regardless of their source.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, has nominated a former Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, Olayide Adelami, as the deputy governor.

Adelami, who hails from Owo, is a chiefain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and retired as the deputy clerk at the National Assembly in April 2018.

He was one of those who battled for the APC primary ticket in 2020 alongside the late Rotimi Akeredolu, who was the incumbent governor at the time.

In a chat with The Gazette on Wednesday afternoon, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, confirmed Adelami’s nomination.

A former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola has said his ex-colleague, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami, stepped on toes in the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

He said this on Wednesday in Abuja in his keynote, at the public presentation of a 341-page book titled ‘A Scholar’s Journey: Navigating Academia’, written by the former Minister of Communication and Digital Economy.

Fashola said Pantanmi was annoying to some people in the Buhari administration because he was meticulous and his dedication to getting things right at all times.

Former President, Muhammadu Buhari, has revealed why he refused to release his West African Senior School Certificate (WASSC) in the build-up to the 2015 general elections.

According to Buhari, he intentionally refused to disclose his certificate despite an outcry by Nigerians.

Buhari noted that sometime in 2018, “I was going through a drawer some days ago, and saw copies of my certificate. I always had it, but refused to release it, so that those venting spleen on it could please themselves.”

The ex-president was quoted as saying in chapter 5 of a book authored by his former media adviser, Femi Adesina.

Recalling when the WAEC Registrar, alongside his officials, came to present the attestation certificate to Buhari in November 2018, Adesina quoted him as saying, “It would have been impossible for me to attend the Defence Services Staff College, India (1973) and thereafter, United States Army War College, as a Nigerian military officer if I didn’t sit for the WASC examinations in 1961.”

He recounted that during his high school days, it was very difficult to commit examination fraud, even though it was not impossible.

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso projects that the country’s inflation will drop to 21.4 per cent in 2024.

Naija News reports that Cardoso made the projection while delivering his keynote address at the macroeconomic forecast report for 2024 presented by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group.

He asserts that the government would combat inflation, which reached 28.9% in December, with the aid of inflation targeting. He hinted that lower rates might eventually impact businesses.

He said, “Inflationary pressures are expected to decline in 2024 due to the CBN’s inflation-targeting policy, which aims to rein in inflation to 21.4 per cent.”

“The outlook for decreasing inflation in 2024 will have a profound impact on businesses, providing a more predictable cost environment and potentially leading to lower policy rates, stimulating investment, fueling growth, and creating job opportunities.”

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Ali Ndume has warned that there will be political consequences if President Bola Tinubu fails to reverse the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to move its key departments from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to Lagos State.

Recall that the CBN had directed the relocation of some units to Lagos in a bid to decongest the Abuja headquarters.

The development has triggered controversy as some Nigerians, particularly Northerners, outrightly rejected the move, insisting that it was a plan to further under-develop the Northern region.

Reacting to the development during an appearance on Channels Television on Tuesday, Ndume, who represents Borno South, opined that the decision was not well thought out and expressed confidence that it would be reversed.

The Governor Godwin Obaseki-led Edo State Government has berated the State’s Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, revealing that he was present at the exco meeting when approval was given for the renovation of the Govt House Chapel.

Naija News reports that images of Shaibu had flooded the internet, showing the Deputy Governor holding a mass in the open and not in the State Govt House Chapel.

Some reports had claimed that a directive from the governor hindered Shaibu and his family, clerics, and other officials from observing the service at their usual spot in the chapel.

Photos published online on Tuesday morning showed the deputy governor and 2024 governorship candidate at an open field along Commercial Avenue, with his wife, civil servants from his office, some aides, and political associates in attendance.

Reacting to the outcry the images of the Deputy Governor had elicited, SSA, Religious Matters, and Pastor-in-Charge, Edo State Government House Chapel, Rev’d Osagie Ehrunmwunse, asked Shaibu to focus on his gubernatorial campaign and stop profaning God’s name.

He stated that Shaibu has unfortunately continued to stir controversy over the renovation of the Interdenominational Government House Chapel.

According to him, the Deputy Governor is trying to use things that “we as Nigerians and Edo people see and hold as sacred, such as religion, to whip up political sentiments.”

That's the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. See you again tomorrow.