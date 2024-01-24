BREAKING: Aiyedatiwa Nominates Adelami As Ondo Deputy Governor

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, has nominated a former Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, Olayide Adelami, as the deputy governor.

Adelami, who hails from Owo, is a chiefain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and retired as the deputy clerk at the National Assembly in April 2018.

He was one of those who battled for the APC primary ticket in 2020 alongside the late Rotimi Akeredolu, who was the incumbent governor at the time.

In a chat with The Gazette on Wednesday afternoon, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, confirmed Adelami’s nomination.

He stated that the nomination of Adelami will be announced by the House of Assembly this evening.

“His (Adelami) nomination will be announced by the House of Assembly later today,” he said.

Adelami’s nomination is coming a few hours after Governor Aiyedatiwa dissolved the State Executive Council members and sacked all aides to former governor Akeredolu.

The nomination of Adelami followed agitation for Aiyedatiwa to appoint a deputy governor following his emergence as the governor.

