Lucky Aiyedatiwa Sworn In As New Ondo State Governor (Photo)

Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa has officially been sworn in as the new Governor of Ondo State.

Aiyedatiwa was sworn in on Wednesday by the state Chief Judge, Justice Olusegun Odusola, in Akure, the state capital, at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the governor’s office.

His swearing-in follows the death of former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who died in the early hours of Wednesday after a protracted battle with Prostate Cancer and Leukemia.

As earlier reported by Naija News, Aiyedatiwa had to cut short his holiday and return to Akure for the swearing-in ceremony.

While taking his oath of office, Aiyedatiwa promised to always put the interest of the state above his personal interests.

He vowed that his actions in office would be guided by the provisions of the Nigerian constitution and promised to work in the best interest of the people of Ondo.

Aiyedatiwa took the oath of allegiance at 5:15 pm, while he took the oath of office at 5:17 pm. And at about 5:19 pm, he signed the Oath Register.

See the video of his swearing-in ceremony.

Story continues below advertisement



Some of the dignitaries present at the inauguration were the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, Secretary to the State Government, Oladunni Odu, some state executive council members, Head of Service, Pastor Kayode Ogundele, former deputy governors, permanent secretaries, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in the state, Ade Adetimehin, the Chief of Staff to the late Akeredolu, Olugbenga Ale, party supporters and many others.