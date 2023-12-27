Aiyedatiwa Leaves Hometown, Returns To Akure For Swearing-In As Ondo State Governor

The Acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has departed Igbokoda and returned to Akure, the state capital in preparation for his swearing-in as the substantive Ondo State Governor.

Naija News reports that Aiyedatiwa had to cut short his holiday following the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Before Akeredolu’s death, the acting Governor was at Igbokoda to attend a yearly programme for the Christian community tagged “Ilaje For Christ.”

The programme was held in conjunction with Ilaje religious leaders to appreciate God for putting an end to bloodshed and restoring peace to Ilaje land.

Speaking at the programme, Aiyedatiwa said: “We are here again to thank God for Nigeria, Ondo state and Ilaje nation two years after the commencement of this yearly praise and worship programme, there’s no more spilling of blood in our land.

“The remaining days of this year, God will surprise all of us and we will enter the New Year triumphantly.”

The acting governor has returned to Akure for swearing-in by 4pm.