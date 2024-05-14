Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 14th May, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday 14th May 2024.

The PUNCH: The Federal Government will next week hold a crucial meeting to address the demands by organised labour for the restoration of the power subsidy and the reversal of the hike in electricity tariff. The spokesperson for the Ministry of Power, Mrs Florence Eke, disclosed this to The PUNCH, hours after the labour unions disrupted activities at the ministry in Abuja, on Monday.

Vanguard: Organized Labour yesterday shut down the headquarters of the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, and Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, headquarters over the recent hike in electricity tariff.

The Nation: All new vehicles, generators or tricycles being procured by the government and its agencies must be powered by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), solar or electric, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) decided yesterday. It was one of the major decisions reached by the council before it adjourned its marathon proceedings till today after over four hours.

Daily Trust: The organised labour Monday insisted on total reversal of the recent electricity tariff hike before considering the option of dialogue. Daily Trust had reported how the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) announced that they would picket offices of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and Distribution Companies (DisCos) nationwide as a result of the failure to comply with their demand of total reversal of electricity tariff hike.

