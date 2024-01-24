CBN Relocation: It Was Not Lagos Votes That Made You President – Ndume Sends Warning To Tinubu

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Ali Ndume has warned that there will be political consequences if President Bola Tinubu fails to reverse the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to move its key departments from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to Lagos State.

Recall that the CBN had directed the relocation of some units to Lagos in a bid to decongest the Abuja headquarters.

The development has triggered controversy as some Nigerians, particularly Northerners, outrightly rejected the move, insisting that it was a plan to further under-develop the Northern region.

Reacting to the development during an appearance on Channels Television on Tuesday, Ndume, who represents Borno South, opined that the decision was not well thought out and expressed confidence that it would be reversed

He added: “And if that does not happen, of course, this is democracy; we know what to do.”

The lawmaker questioned why the apex bank did not consider relocating the departments to either Nasarawa, Kogi or Kaduna State, near the nation’s capital.

“Why was the headquarters moved from Lagos to Abuja? Was it not because of the congestion there? I don’t even see any issues of congestion. There is going to be an increase in cost because they are going to be running from Lagos to Abuja, spending more money and even exposing our workers to unnecessary risks.

“Don’t try to bring tribalism into it. I’m not a Hausa man and I’m not a Fulani man but I’m a Northerner and a Nigerian. Those misleading the president are not doing him any good because this is going to have some political consequences. If Tinubu was not elected president, the CBN governor would not be there. It was not Lagos votes that put Tinubu there,” he added.