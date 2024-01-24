Nigerian Youths Are Vibrant And Ready To Learn – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that Nigerian youths are talented and eager to compete globally.

He stated this on Wednesday during a courtesy visit from the Chief Executive Officer of Mastercard Foundation, Reeta Roy.

The president noted that his administration will strongly support public-private partnerships aimed at creating dignified work and employment opportunities for the youths.

“God has blessed Nigeria with a vibrant youth population, ready to learn, and capable of competing in the global economy of the 21st century. Leadership is what is necessary,” Tinubu said.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the president commended Mastercard Foundation’s initiative which plans to create 10 million jobs for young people in Nigeria,

He maintained that the programme aligns with his Renewed Hope Agenda for economic development and job creation.

”We believe in what you are doing. We are determined to run an inclusive government and change the dynamics and perception of this country.

“Nigeria is the largest economy in Africa and, as such, must take its leadership of this continent very seriously. We must give hope and assurance to our teeming youth population.

“The incubation is growing, and we are earning a good reputation, and we will continue to do that across sectors of the economy in order to achieve sustainable growth,” the President said.

He also welcomed Mastercard Foundation’s emphasis on digitisation, recognising the role of technology as a potent and indispensable tool against corruption.