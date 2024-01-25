Four Women Kidnapped As Bandits Attack Enugu Community

There was tension earlier in the Ogurugu community in the Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State after some armed men suspected of being bandits besieged the area.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the assailants successfully whisked away at least four women to an unknown location.

According to SaharaReporters, the attack took place on Tuesday evening.

This news platform understands that this incident adds to the ongoing security challenges faced by the Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area, which has been consistently targeted by herders and local militias.

Recently, armed individuals reportedly seized control of the Ogboli axis and the Ogurugu community, where they have been carrying out kidnappings.

A source from the community who spoke to journalists bout these developments on Thursday expressed concern over the increasing rate of kidnappings in the area.

A community member who gave his name as Nick Ogbebe told SaharaReporters, “On Tuesday, four individuals were abducted in the Ogurugu community.”

“These are poor mothers and farmers who are working in a new palm plantation company here in Ogurugu in order to support their husbands in the smooth running of their homes.

“For now, no information of their whereabouts. One of my cousins is one of them.”

“Please, we request for your prayers. I wonder what will happen in the coming farming season,” he added.

However, the state command of the Nigeria Police Force has not issued any official statement regarding the reported incident as of the time of filing this report, Naija News understands.