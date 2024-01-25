Extrajudicial killing: Five Vigilante Group Members To Die By Hanging

Five members of a vigilante group were found guilty and sentenced to death by hanging on Thursday by a Kano State High Court presided over by Chief Judge Dije Aboki.

The case involved the extrajudicial assassination of Ahmed Musa, a 17-year-old boy.

Naija News reports that the five convicted persons include Emmanuel Korau, Elisha Ayuba, Irimiya Timothy, Auwalu Jafar and Mustapha Haladu.

The offenders committed the crime on January 22, 2022, at Sabon Titi, Panshekara, Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state, according to Lamido Dinki, the lead prosecutor.

The attorney added that the deceased was attacked by the convicts on the same day at around 10 a.m. as he was crossing Sabon Titi, Panshekara Road.

While struggling to protect himself, the deceased got stabbed on the neck by the first defendant who wielded a long sharp knife, dragged him to the ground, put him into their waiting tricycle, and drove away.

“In the process, the deceased suffered grievous injuries and swollen face,” he said.

He revealed that the victim was then taken to the Kuntau Police Division in Kano, from where he was taken to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in Kano, where an on-duty doctor declared him dead on arrival.

The prosecution called five witnesses to argue his case.

However, Ahmad Muhammad, the defense attorney, led the five guilty parties and one more individual.

Upon hearing the charges, the accused persons denied having committed the crime.

The prosecutor argued that the offence was in violation of Penal Code Sections 97 and 221 (b).

The accused stated earlier in their evidence that they went up to the deceased to take him into custody after receiving a complaint against him.

“I’m fully satisfied with the evidence adduced by the prosecution, Lamido Abba Soron Dinki,” the presiding judge ruled.

Justice Aboki also praised Dinki’s hard work in the prosecution, stating, “The prosecution has presented its case beyond reasonable doubt.”

He, however, sentenced the accused to death by hanging.