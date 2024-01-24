My Husband’s Job Doesn’t Make Me Insecure – BBNaija’s Ebuka’s Wife

Cynthia, the wife of Big Brother Naija show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has stated she is naturally not insecure, and her husband’s job doesn’t make her act in such a manner.

Naija News reports that Cynthia made this known while responding to a fan who asked about her getting divorced from her husband.

The wife of the media personality hosted a question-and-answer session on her eponymous podcast, where she spoke on her marriage and other issues.

Responding to a curious fan inquiring whether she was considering divorcing Ebuka, Cynthia replied, “Why would you even ask such a question?” I truly want to know why you’re asking.

“No, I am not getting divorced, and I will never get divorced. That’s a bizarre question. Are you wishing me a divorce? I reject you. I’m naturally not insecure. So his job is his job. It is just like any other job. I don’t think that his job makes me insecure.”

Meanwhile, reality show star and comedian, DeeOne claims that, apart from Ebuka, no former Big Brother Naija housemate earns more than him from events.

DeeOne mentioned that actor Tobi Bakre also earns a comparable income, expressing this in a video message posted on his Instagram page.

Part of his statement reads, “By the time you wake up this morning, I would have made N3 million. This morning, I’m working for Coca-Cola at one of the most prestigious hotels in Lagos.”