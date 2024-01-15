Ebuka Only Ex-BBNaija Star Who Earns More Than Me – DeeOne Brags

Reality show star and comedian, DeeOne claims that, apart from Ebuka, no former Big Brother Naija housemate earns more than him from events.

DeeOne mentioned that actor Tobi Bakre also earns a comparable income, expressing this in a video message posted on his Instagram page.

He said, “By the time you wake up this morning, I would have made N3 million. This morning, I’m working for Coca-Cola at one of the most prestigious hotels in Lagos.

“In the history of BBNaija, nobody collects more money for events than me except Ebuka. The next person that charges close to what I charge is Tobi Bakre.”

DeeOne mocks Phyna for calling him gay

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, DeeOne, has refuted allegations made by Josephine Otabor, aka Phyna, another former housemate, who claimed he is gay.

DeeOne explained the basis of her assertion after he had challenged her claim of rejecting a N5 million offer for sex at a nightclub on her podcast, Spill With Phyna. In response to his video, she stated she wouldn’t engage in a verbal exchange with a gay man.

Their fellow colleague, Chizzy Francis, advised DeeOne indirectly via X, advising him to be more mindful of his own affairs.

He wrote: “Deeone, my brother, how are you?

“I swear that phyna matter way you put mouth no concern you at all. You are a guy for goodness sake, learn how to mind your business.”

Phyna then reacted via the comment section: “My bro, I see am oh, But I confuse, Men and women I have fought and rumbled but a gay man!!!!!!!huh.”

Responding to her claims that he is gay, DeeOne said, “I just saw a tweet where Phyna leaked my sexuality and said that I’m gay. I didn’t want it to come out before. And I think she said that because of my video criticising her claim of rejecting N5m for sex. I told you that I believed you, but you still decided to do that to me.

“I don’t condemn gay people. Anything you do is fine. I’m not going to be the judge of that. But the only reason why Phyna is privileged to this information is because I had something to do with her dad, and she was there. I invited her as the hypewoman.”

Story continues below advertisement

DeeOne, however, said his reaction was just to mock Phyna, adding that he doesn’t want to “fight with a woman.”