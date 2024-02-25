I Have Not Dated Anyone Since I Broke Up With Groovy – BBNaija Star, Phyna

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Josephina Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has said she has been unlucky with her relationships.

The controversial reality TV star disclosed that she has been unable to replace her ex-boyfriend, Groovy since their relationship hit the rocks after the BBNaija ‘Level Up’ show in 2022.

Phyna disclosed this in a recent interview with Naija FM, Lagos.

The reality star stated that she has been single since she left Groovy but not celibate.

Phyna explained that she usually call some men whenever she is having sexual urges.

According to her, “Since I broke up with Groovy, I haven’t dated anyone.”

Asked how she handles sexual urge as a single lady, she said; “I don’t do toys. I dey vibe once once. I get guys for my phone wey I fit just call whenever I’m horny.

“Besides, I’m working, I rarely have time. So, whenever I’m free, I will just call someone and they will just show up.

“The point is to live a man’s life. That was why I said I wished I were a man. And I don’t have time to listen to gossips.”

Phyna continued: “I have not been lucky with relationships. I always want to invest in my relationships, unfortunately, the men I always end up with, there are always issues.

“For instance, my previous relationship, my partner was a Muslim. It was because of religious differences that we separated. In fact, it was on social media that I saw his pictures with another lady. So, I’ve not really been lucky with relationships. I have gone through hell.”