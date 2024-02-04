How I Was Mistaken For Prostitute – Ashmusy

Nigerian content creator cum skitmaker, Amarachi Amusi, aka Ashmusy, has revealed how she was mistaken for a prostitute over sexy outfits.

Naija News reports that Ashmusy made this known in an interview with the winner of the Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ edition, Phyna, on her ‘Spill with Phyna’ podcast.

Ashmusy said she was being perceived as a prostitute and didn’t know about it until she decided to rebrand because if a lady wants to be seen as prestigious, she must dress accordingly.

She said, “Before I rebranded a few months ago, I used to wear sexy outfits. As a young girl, one would want to show one’s body. I did not know that I was being perceived as a prostitute. Meanwhile, I knew how much I was working behind the camera, running a business, and shooting adverts every day. With all of that, I was able to buy a car and house. It pained me when people insinuated that those things were bought for me by a man.

“I was later in my quiet zone, thinking about why I was being judged that way, despite all my works that they people were seeing. I then started watching my videos, seeing that most times my body was exposed, with my nipples even showing. I was being goofy, but I did not know that people had been looking at something else. I have realised that if one wants to be seen as a prestigious woman, one has to dress accordingly. One cannot be showing (sensitive) parts of one’s body.”