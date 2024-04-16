‘I Can Decide To Flirt, But I’ll Never Sleep With Any Man For Money’ – BBNaija Khloe

Advertisement

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Abiri Oluwabusayo, popularly known as Khloe, has asserted her commitment to abstaining from intimate relations with men for monetary benefits.

According to Daily Post, Khloe disclosed this in an honest conversation with Chude Jideonwo that she has never experienced being in a relationship, though she acknowledged flirting with men previously and continues to be selective in her search for the right partner.

The reality star said, “I will never sleep with any man for money. When it comes to relationship, I think I am taking my time to find the right man. 100 can come, I can decide to flirt with 100 but I know what I am looking for; my kind of man.

“And I have never been in a relationship before. If you are my ex, it never happened. I don’t know you.”

However, in another development, the former Big Brother Naija Housemate, confirmed that she is married.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star made the surprising revelation after an Instagram gossip blog accused her of having a romantic affair with the husband of Nollywood actress, Stephanie Coker.

The blog alleged that Khole and Stephenie’s husband were seen in France and Europe.