BBNaija Star, Khole Secretly Gets Married

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Abiri Oluwabusayo, popularly known as Khloe, has confirmed she is married.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star made the surprising revelation after an Instagram gossip blog accused her of having a romantic affair with the husband of Nollywood actress, Stephanie Coker.

The blog alleged that Khole and Stephenie’s husband were seen in France and Europe.

The blog wrote, “@kokobykhloe please were you in France or not? Did you link up with Steph’s husband or not? My gist didn’t say two of you were having s£x. And madam, please forget social media. I don’t walk around randomly snapping people cuz I will look awkward in my clique. I am saying with full chest that you were in France and this is actually the 2nd time I’ve seen you and Steph’s Husband in Europe.

“Why you dey para? Plus last year Greetings to your husband as you said you are married. If you were in France and had a link with Steph’s husband, should your home never be peaceful? Say Amen, Khloe.”

Khole denied the allegation in response, stating she was in Paris with her husband.

She wrote, “Lmao you are so dumb lol . Me with who . I was in Paris with my husband ode . You are late to the party … and it was December not January . Try Dey get your gist right . Show receipt mumu”