‘I Made It Before Big Brother, No Be Biggie Help Me’ – Venita Boasts

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Venita Akpofure, asserted that she had already established herself as a star before appearing on the reality television show.

Venita claimed that the show’s organizers did not help her achieve fame but stressed that they both contributed to each other’s success.

Making her musical debut in the “Gen Z Cypher” with Magnito, she communicated this idea, and a clip of the performance was shared on her X handle.

“I made it before Big Brother. No be Biggie help me, we dey help each other. Small girls babbling, I don’t even bother. Dem no get experience, they never cross border,” Venita rapped.

Meanwhile, reacting to a social media user’s critique regarding nudity in her recent rap video, ‘Gen Z Cypher’ alongside Magnito, the actress who ventured into rap shared her thoughts.

Venita posted a snippet of the video showcasing her revealing attire on her X handle, which led a user to criticize her nudity in the comments.

The social media user criticized Venita, a mother of three, for exposing nudity, deeming it shameful.

He wrote, “Person wey get three pikin for house see wetin she wear her shame dey shame me.”

In response, Venita mentioned that she was inspired by her role model, Beyoncé, who is also a mother of three.

She pointed out that Beyoncé wears bodysuits when performing and has become a successful and well-known figure, even becoming a billionaire.

She wrote, “My dear I no Dey shame, keep your shame for yourself, I go Dey follow my Beyoncé jejely de go. Who also has 3 kids, wears bodysuits to perform and is billionaire household name. Go hard = Venita . Go home = you.”