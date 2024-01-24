Get Married Only After You Have Enjoyed Life – Venita Akpofure Advises Singles

Reality TV star cum actress, Venita Akpofure, has warned young people against marrying early.

The mother of two urged young people not to get married until they are “tired” of enjoying themselves.

The actress said she would advise her daughter not to get married until she is at least 28.

Venita shared her opinion in a recent interview with Cool FM Nigeria, Lagos, hosted by Tacha.

She argued that it is unwise to go into marriage when you don’t know “all that you are”.

According to her, “Don’t marry young. Don’t go and be doing High School sweetheart. Be young, enjoy your life. When you are tired, get married.

“Ideally, if my daughter approaches me that she is ready to get married, as long as she is not up to 28, we can rock with it. Anything below 28 is a no. Because you’re going to change your mind and at 20 something, you don’t know all you are. Don’t get me wrong, there are people that are matured but you need to try different things in life to be sure you want to be stuck here [marriage].”

She said her ideal marriage is living in a separate house with her husband with a “magnificent corridor” connecting the buildings.