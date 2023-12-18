Venita Akpofure Reacts As Neo Reunites With Beauty After Breakup

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Venita Akpofure, has expressed excitement as her cousin, Neo Akpofure, reunites with his girlfriend, Beauty Tukura.

Naija News recalls that Neo and Beauty were rumoured to be in a romantic relationship, but the former, during the All-Stars BBNaija Show, revealed that his relationship with the latter had crashed.

However, a video of the duo at an event made rounds online on Sunday, showing the BBNaija lovebirds are back together.

They were captured walking into the event venue, holding hands, and, at some point, sharing a kiss.

Reacting to the latest development, Venita, in a series of post via X, said she is happy that Beauty and Neo found their way back together despite the challenges they had in the past.

She also urged BBNaija fans who aren’t pleased with the relationship to stop discriminating.

She wrote: “And if your faves ship makes you “unstan” them , then truth is they were never REALLY your fave. Love is Love. It doesn’t discriminate. I love people against my own will and better judgement all the time. It really does not discriminate at all. Very annoying fact

“Nelly and Burna you do this one I love “Love”. I can “Awwwwwwwnnn” in peace. Omg can u guys stop. Thinking this is code.

Story continues below advertisement



“I’m being for real. After all d time & challenges that passed, they found their way back. As 4 d other matter, I ship them die sha 🫣They ❤️each other & look great 2getha. I wish them success& pray the bases are accommodating.”