Chelsea Contacts Napoli For Victor Osimhen’s Signing

Chelsea has reportedly contacted Serie A side Napoli regarding a potential transfer for Victor Osimhen.

Naija News understands that the Super Eagles striker gained attention from various clubs after his impressive performance last summer, which led Napoli to their first Serie A league title in 33 years.

Osimhen, 25, scored an impressive 31 goals and provided five assists in 39 games across all competitions, with 26 of those goals coming in the league.

Chelsea has not been consistent with winning this season, and despite signing Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig for £52m in the summer, the English Premier League club has not seen the desired results due to Nkunku’s prolonged absence from the pitch due to injuries.

With Chelsea failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for two consecutive seasons and currently sitting in ninth place after 21 matches, they are eager to bolster their attacking options, having only managed to score 35 goals so far.

After much speculation, Chelsea has initiated discussions for the Nigerian striker, UK publishing firm, GiveMeSport reported.

The publication reads: “Chelsea ‘conversations have happened’ over tempting Napoli star Victor Osimhen to Stamford Bridge, but transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that boss Mauricio Pochettino has also initiated contact involving another striker as he aims to improve his attacking options.

“Pochettino, who parted with more than £400million as he aimed to bolster his squad ahead of the previous window slamming shut, is running out of time to draft in reinforcements as the February 1 deadline is approaching.

“Chelsea have raced ahead of Arsenal in the hunt for Osimhen’s signature, according to TEAMtalk, but they are still facing stiff competition from reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain as they aim to wrap up an eye-catching deal.”

Naija News reports, however, that Osimhen is currently representing Nigeria in the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cote d’Ivoire.

Meanwhile, the winner of the 2023 CAF African Footballer of the Year award, Victor Osimhen, has hinted at the possibility of a much-awaited exit from the Italian side, Napoli.

Announcing the development in a post on Tuesday, renowned sports influencer, Fabrizio Romano, shared a quote from Osimhen’s interview with CBS.

“I have already made my decision on the next step to do at the end of the season. I already made up my mind. I already have my plan, I know what I want to do, the next step I want to take,” Osimhen was quoted to have said.

Naija News reports that Osimhen, who was speaking on his rumoured plans to exit Napoli, did not, however, state expressively that he would be quitting the club at the end of the season.

However, there have been rumours that Osimhen would be exiting the club after suffering a series of racial abuse at the club in 2023.

Despite being pivotal to the title triumph of 2023, Osimhen has on several occasions been subjected to racial abuse from fans of the club.