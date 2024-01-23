Which Man Will Give You Ring When You’re Unfaithful? – Skitmaker Tomama Knocks Tacha

Nigerian skitmaker cum actress, Tomama has queried former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, over her advice to ladies.

Naija News earlier reported that the reality TV star, in a recent podcast with her colleague, Phyna, claimed there is no point in being faithful in a romantic relationship, especially when the lady has not received a ring from her boyfriend.

According to Tacha, a lady should be faithful when she has received the ring or when she gets into the marriage where wedding vows are taken.

Tacha added that no oath bounds relationships between the opposite sex.

Sharing the video on her Instagram story, Tomama asserted that anyone not faithful in a relationship cannot be faithful in marriage.

She questioned Tacha if she would allow her brother or son to propose to his girlfriend when she is not faithful.

She wrote, “I you can’t be faithful in a relationship, you can’t be faithful in marriage… Its only a matter of time. Which man wan give you ring when you are unfaithful? Yo go gree make your brother or son give women ring when she’s not faithful??”

In related news, Tacha has warned single ladies against dating one man.

She advised ladies to date, multiple men, if they are truly planning on securing the ring.

The reality TV star said a woman who dates at least three guys at the same time has a good probability of being given a ring.