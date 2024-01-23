‘Don’t Be Faithful In A Relationship Until You’re Married’ – Tacha

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has claimed there is no point in being faithful in a romantic relationship, especially when the lady has not received a ring from her boyfriend.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star made this known during a recent podcast with her colleague, Phyna.

According to Tacha, a lady should be faithful when she has received the ring or when she gets into the marriage where wedding vows are taken.

Tacha added that no oath bounds romantic relationships between the opposite sex.

Meanwhile, Tacha has claimed she was once offered $20,000, which is equivalent to N18 million, to sit at the same table with a male fan at AY’s comedy show.

Naija News reports that Tacha made this known while speaking on the latest episode of her show, the Big Friday Show with Tacha on Cool FM Nigeria, Lagos, alongside her guest, Phyna.

Giving the reason for rejecting the money, the reality TV star explained she felt there was more to it than just sitting at the same table.