I Rejected N18 Million Offer To Sit On Same Table With Male Fan – Tacha

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Natacha Anita Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has claimed she was once offered $20,000, which is equivalent to N18 million, to sit at the same table with a male fan at AY’s comedy show.

Naija News reports that Tacha made this known while speaking on the latest episode of her show, the Big Friday Show with Tacha on Cool FM Nigeria, Lagos, alongside her guest, Phyna.

Giving the reason for rejecting the money, the reality TV star explained she felt there was more to it than just sitting at the same table.

She said, “I went to AY’s show two years ago and my road manager came and told me that a man was willing to give me $20,000 if I came to his table.

“I didn’t accept the offer because after I go to the table, I would have to follow him home.”

In response, Phyna asserted that some female celebrities and influencers are into high-profile “runs”, which is how they can finance their flamboyant lifestyles.

According to the BBNaija ‘Level Up’ edition winner, many of their colleagues flaunt lifestyles that their earnings from the entertainment industry can’t afford.

Meanwhile, Tacha, has warned single ladies against dating one man.

She advised ladies to date, multiple men, if they are truly planning on securing the ring.

The reality TV star said a woman who dates at least three guys at the same time has a good probability of being given a ring.