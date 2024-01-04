Date Multiple Men If You Want To Secure The Ring – Tacha Advises Single Ladies

Big Brother Naija star, Anita Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has warned single ladies against dating one man.

She advised ladies to date, multiple men, if they are truly planning on securing the ring.

The reality TV star said a woman who dates at least three guys at the same time has a good probability of being given a ring.

She made the assertion via her X account on Wednesday.

According to her, “If you want that ring sis, date at least three guys. If Martins doesn’t pop the question, Easy would, and if Easy does not ask the question, Femi would.”

The reality TV star advised ladies to stop letting themselves down.

She noted that it doesn’t matter if people like them or not.

Tacha also urged ladies to ask their male partners for money because not doing so does not mean they are ‘good girls’

Man Calls Out BBNaija’s Tacha For ‘Humiliating’ Him In Public

Meanwhile, a supposed fan of Tacha, has released a statement after a video of the reality TV star removing his hand from her waist went viral.

Naija News reports that in the video, which made rounds online, the man posed for a photograph with the BBNaija star, and while waiting for the photo to be taken, he put his hand around Tacha’s waist.

Tacha promptly removed the man’s hand and shared the video via her X page with the caption, “I just couldn’t, lol.”

Amidst the buzz the video created online, in a statement shared on Tuesday, the man said Tacha was the one who asked him for the photo backstage, and he had no idea it was being filmed.

He said Tacha didn’t express concern when he held her, and sharing the video online seemed like an attention-seeking move.

The man argued that Tacha’s action had affected his mental health, demanding she apologise publicly for the impact of her actions on his reputation.

Story continues below advertisement

He wrote, “Hello, everyone! I’d like to address a viral video featuring Tacha and I. I want to clarify that I was unaware of the video; she asked for a quick photo backstage, and I obliged as I was assisting as a stage manager for the said show. If she had any concerns, she didn’t express them. It seems like an attention-seeking move, explaining my delayed response. I’ve received calls and faced defation from various sources, including brands, individuals, and even at my workplace. Tacha, I hope you understand the gravity of this situation on my mental well-being and the risk to my image. A public apology for the impact on my reputation would be appreciated. I look forward to your prompt response.”