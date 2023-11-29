Man Calls Out BBNaija’s Tacha For ‘Humiliating’ Him In Public

A supposed fan of former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has released a statement after a video of the reality TV star removing his hand from her waist went viral.

Naija News reports that in the video, which made rounds online, the man posed for a photograph with the BBNaija star, and while waiting for the photo to be taken, he put his hand around Tacha’s waist.

Tacha promptly removed the man’s hand and shared the video via her X page with the caption, “I just couldn’t, lol.”

Amidst the buzz the video created online, in a statement shared on Tuesday, the man said Tacha was the one who asked him for the photo backstage, and he had no idea it was being filmed.

He said Tacha didn’t express concern when he held her, and sharing the video online seemed like an attention-seeking move.

The man argued that Tacha’s action had affected his mental health, demanding she apologise publicly for the impact of her actions on his reputation.

He wrote, “Hello, everyone! I’d like to address a viral video featuring Tacha and I. I want to clarify that I was unaware of the video; she asked for a quick photo backstage, and I obliged as I was assisting as a stage manager for the said show. If she had any concerns, she didn’t express them. It seems like an attention-seeking move, explaining my delayed response. I’ve received calls and faced defation from various sources, including brands, individuals, and even at my workplace. Tacha, I hope you understand the gravity of this situation on my mental well-being and the risk to my image. A public apology for the impact on my reputation would be appreciated. I look forward to your prompt response.”

