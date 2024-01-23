Tiwa Savage To Splash N168 Million On Handbag For Birthday

Nigerian female music star, Tiwa Savage, is contemplating buying a designer bag worth N168 million to celebrate her birthday in grand style.

Naija News reports that the ‘Koroba’ crooner, turning 43 on February 5, 2024, made this known in a post via her Snapchat account.

The music diva uploaded a screenshot of the bag alongside a discussion she had with a luxury shopper on WhatsApp regarding the $147,000 (N168 million) designer bag.

She noted that her birthday is in a couple of weeks and questioned fans if she could get it or not.

She wrote: “Should I or not? I meannn my birthday is in a couple of weeks.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the receipt of the petition by Tiwa Savage over alleged bullying and threats to life by her colleague, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

Naija News reported that the ‘Emido’ crooner, in the petition, accused Davido of uttering disrespectful words in reaction to a post which included herself and the singer’s Baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

The singer explained how she expressed disappointment at Davido’s threats and reminded him of how she stood by his family, especially when he lost his son, Ifeanyi.

However, she claimed to have received calls from mutual connections seeking to know what she did to upset Davido and questioned her relationship with Sophia.

The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, while responding to an inquiry by PUNCH on Tuesday, said investigation had begun into the allegations.