Lagos Police Commence Investigation Into Tiwa Savage’s Petition Against Davido

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the receipt of the petition by Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, over alleged bullying and threats to life by her colleague, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

Naija News reported that the ‘Emido’ crooner, in the petition which made rounds online, accused Davido of uttering disrespectful words in reaction to a post which included herself and the singer’s Baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

The singer explained how she expressed disappointment at Davido’s threats and reminded him of how she stood by his family, especially when he lost his son, Ifeanyi.

However, she claimed to have received calls from mutual connections seeking to know what she did to upset Davido and questioned her relationship with Sophia.

The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, while responding to an inquiry by PUNCH on Tuesday, said investigation had begun into the allegations.

He said, “I can confirm to you that we have received the petition, and investigation has commenced.”

Meanwhile, Nigerian talent manager, Tee Billz, recently called out Davido over the treatment meted at his ex-wife, Tiwa Savage.

Naija News reports that Davido and Tiwa Savage unfollowed each other a few days ago for undisclosed reasons.

However, in a post via Instagram on Monday, Tiwa’s ex-husband accused Davido of disrespecting his family and promised to teach him a lesson.

In another post, Billz also accused Davido of threatening to send boys after Tiwa Savage and has been bullying the singer.

He added that Davido displayed arrogance and a carefree attitude when he attempted to reach out to him.