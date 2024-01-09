‘He Threatened To Send Boys After Tiwa Savage’ – Tee Billz Accuses Davido Of Bulling Ex-wife

Nigerian talent manager, Tee Billz, has continued to drag award-winning singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, over the treatment meted at his ex-wife, Tiwa Savage.

Naija News reports that Davido and Tiwa Savage unfollowed each other a few days ago for undisclosed reasons.

However, in a post via Instagram on Monday, Tiwa’s ex-husband accused Davido of disrespecting his family and promised to teach him a lesson.

In another post, Billz also accused Davido of threatening to send boys after Tiwa Savage and has been bullying the singer.

He added that Davido displayed arrogance and a carefree attitude when he attempted to reach out to him.

He wrote, “What would you do if some threatened to send boys to the Mother of your son and this is the third time he’s bullied her……. you tried respectfully to reach out and the response is Arrogance and Nonchalant pls???”

Meanwhile, Tee Billz has threatened to expose how Davido is allegedly bullying his first babymama, Sophia Momodu.

Tee Billz alleged that Davido was peddling rumours about him after he pleaded with Sophia to allow him to see his daughter, Imade.

Story continues below advertisement

He further claimed that Davido had not seen Imade for two Christmases, and people around him had failed to tell him the truth about his wrongdoings.