The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has pointed fingers at politicians for escalating tensions related to kidnapping incidents in Nigeria’s capital city.

His remarks were made in a video, which was later deleted, but not before being captured and shared by Symfoni News on its YouTube channel.

According to a report by Punch, Wike’s controversial comments came to light through the video, which was subsequently removed from the platform.

Nonetheless, an extract of the now-deleted video surfaced on the ‘X platform’, sparking debates and discussions among the public and political circles.

In the video, Wike accused some political figures of using the sensitive issue of kidnappings in Abuja as a tool for propaganda.

He suggested that these actions by politicians are aimed at creating unnecessary panic and tension, rather than addressing the real security challenges faced by the city.

Wike said, “Some politicians are bent on making sure the government does not survive. And how do you do it? By creating unnecessary tension, carrying propaganda that something just happened here, they tell you it has happened 25 times. You must understand how our system works. They are those who are blackmailers, who are paid.”

While describing the politicians as paid blackmailers, Wike decried public outrage over kidnapping as unnecessary saying, “You cannot stop total crime. Let somebody tell me as a professional that there is anywhere in this world where there is no crime. Because kidnapping happened last night in one or two places, therefore, there is insecurity in the whole of FCT. That is not correct.”

He lamented that citizens do not complement government efforts and are ready to fault areas that have not been resolved.

The minister added, “When we came here, people say everything in Abuja has collapsed, no street light, no road. How many of you have even come out to commend us in these five months? All you do is pick one that has not been solved or that appears to be the problem. You forget the ones that the government has put effort which has yielded results.”

Wike, last Wednesday, had said the Federal Government would not condone any form of bandit attack in Abuja.

He said this at a town hall meeting he had with residents of the Bwari Area Council of the FCT.

He convened the meeting following increasing reports of kidnapping for ransom and killing in the FCT.