Transfer Update On Toney, Trippier, Guimaraes, Mourinho, Godfrey, Others

Newcastle United have refused to let go of two English players this month: Callum Wilson, a striker who is linked to Atletico Madrid, and 33-year-old defender Kieran Trippier, a Bayern Munich target, according to the Telegraph.

While Wilson and Trippier won’t press for a move, Bayern will attempt to erode Newcastle’s resolve by making a higher offer for the English defender following the rejection of their earlier offer, the Guardian claimed.

Newcastle believes Trippier is worth 15 million euros, while Bayern Munich are only considering a loan deal, according to Bild.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney, an England striker linked to both Chelsea and Arsenal, has decided against moving in January and will instead stay with the Bees until next summer, the Mirror claimed.

Newcastle United need to sell Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, 26, and Swedish attacker Alexander Isak, 24, to meet financial fair play regulations, Football Insider reported.

Jose Mourinho would really like to stay in Italy after being fired by Roma, and he is set to have a meeting with Aurelio de Laurentiis, the president of Napoli, to discuss taking over the struggling Serie A champions, according to the Times.

A shortlist of prospective managers, including former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper, former Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui, Ipswich head Kieran McKenna, and former Mainz boss Bo Svensson, has been compiled by Crystal Palace in anticipation of Roy Hodgson’s departure, the Mail claimed.

Al-Nassr made a £20 million offer for Brazil’s 25-year-old defender Emerson Royal, but Tottenham rejected it. The Saudi Pro League team is considering raising their offer, according to Talksport.

Juventus are still interested in Tottenham’s 28-year-old midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, but Spurs will only entertain a loan offer with a buyout clause or a permanent sale, Sky Sports reported.

Sheffield United and Leeds United are interested in Everton’s 26-year-old English defender Ben Godfrey; AC Milan might also consider him, according to Calcomercato.

West Ham’s attempt to sign Jhon Duran, a 20-year-old attacker from Colombia, on a loan with a buyout provision was turned down by Aston Villa, the Guardian reported.

Liverpool have slammed a £20 million price tag on Caoimhin Kelleher, a 25-year-old Republic of Ireland goalkeeper who is wanted by Celtic, according to Football Insider.

Greek side PAOK are interested in 29-year-old defender Jonny Castro Otto of Wolves. Owing to his misconduct on the training ground in November, the Spaniard is not permitted to take part in first-team activities, Shropshire Star reported.