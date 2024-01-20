Ivan Toney Returns From 8-Month Ban With Big Bang As Brentford Beat Nottingham Forest

Ivan Toney has announced his return to the Premier League with a big bang and Brentford have him to thank for their victory over Nottingham Forest.

Toney was out of professional football for eight months after the Premier League banned him from football for breaching multiple betting regulations.

The last time the 27-year-old English striker played for Brentford was in the club’s 1-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool on May 6, 2023.

His return to professional football was more or less a carnival at the Gtech Community Stadium earlier today, January 20, especially after equalizing for the home side in the 19th minute.

Ivan Toney scored the equalizer via a free-kick just outside the box. He curled the ball on the right and went low into the bottom-right corner.

Before his goal, Danilo opened the scoring for the visitors in the third minute but the early lead was overshadowed by Toney’s statement goal.

In the second half, it was an end-to-end affair as the spectators witnessed three goals within 18 minutes. Ben Mee gave Brentford the lead in the 58th minute but Chris Wood’s 65th-minute strike cancelled it.

Neal Maupay settled the scores in the 68th minute as Brentford marked the return of Ivan Toney with a massive 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest.

The win has pushed Brentford to the 14th spot with 22 points in 20 games, while Nottingham Forest are currently occupying the 16th spot with 20 points in 21 games.