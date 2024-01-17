Ivan Toney To Return To Football On Saturday After Eight-Month Suspension

Brentford forward, Ivan Toney, is finally free to return to professional football after an eight-month suspension for breaching betting rules.

Recall that Ivan Toney has not played a professional game since May 6, 2023, after being found guilty of breaching 262 of the FA’s betting regulations.

After the lengthy suspension, the 27-year-old English striker is expected to be in action against Nottingham Forest at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 20.

Before his eight-month suspension, Ivan Toney had participated in 64 Premier League games and scored 32 goals for Brentford.

As he prepares to return to competitive football, Toney scored a hat-trick for Brentford’s B team in a closed-doors friendly against Southampton Under-23s and a Panenka penalty in a friendly against Danish team Brondby last Saturday.

“It’s like signing a Premier League striker who can score 20 goals because he’s proved it,” Brentford manager, Thomas Frank said.

“Every team would be happy to sign a quality player like him. Ivan is a top player but he’s also very good at making the whole team better.”

After Wolves knocked out Brentford from the FA Cup third round via a replay on Tuesday, coach Frank added: “If Ivan can write it his way, no doubt he would like to come back, do fantastically well, and give something back.

“He missed playing football, missed being part of the team. It’s a team he’s really enjoying being part of, with some good mates, enjoying their football together, enjoying playing for Brentford and the fans.”